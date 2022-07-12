Though rattlesnake bites are rare, officials urge caution after bitten child dies near Colorado Springs

If someone is bitten, Watkins recommends that they limit movement, call 911 and let first responders come to them rather than trying to hurry to a hospital.

“You don’t want to elevate the heart rate anymore than you have to,” he said. “We want to keep the patient as calm as possible. We have all of our medical equipment with us. We will come to you.”

Authorities also suggest trying to get a picture of the snake involved in a bite if possible, while remaining at a safe distance.