All clear given for wildfire sparked by a plane crash in mountainous Boulder County
Updated 12:09 p.m.
Evacuation warnings have expired for two small towns in mountainous Boulder County after a small plane crashed and sparked a wildfire Sunday morning.
Officials say the threat of growth has passed, but crews will continue to extinguish hot spots in the area.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed near the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive near Gold Hill. Details on the crash are still unknown.
The areas surrounding Gold Hill and Ward, two neighboring towns west of Boulder, were under pre-evacuation orders before the all clear was given around noon.
