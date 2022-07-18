It’s going to be hot today across Colorado’s Front Range, Eastern Plains as temperatures near triple digits
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Monday until the evening for much of the Front Range and the Eastern Plains, as temperatures reach record-highs, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.
In Denver, there is a forecasted high temperature of 101 degrees, which would break the record of 99 degrees set on the same day two years ago.
Julesburg, a small town located at the northeast corner of Colorado, could see temperatures up to 106 degrees, which would break the record high for the day of 104 degrees set in 1977.
Not only are record-highs being set, so are record-high low temperatures, potentially. According to the NWS, if Denver doesn’t drop below 71 degrees by the end of Monday, it will set the daily record for warmest minimum temperature, which was last broken in 1878.
Weather officials warn that being caught in hot temperatures without taking precautions could result in illnesses such as heat stroke. Forecasters say people should stay indoors, drink plenty of fluids and keep air-conditioning on if possible. Those working outdoors are being told to take even more precautions and to look out for signs of heat exhaustion.
