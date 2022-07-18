It’s going to be hot today across Colorado’s Front Range, Eastern Plains as temperatures near triple digits

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Monday until the evening for much of the Front Range and the Eastern Plains, as temperatures reach record-highs, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.

In Denver, there is a forecasted high temperature of 101 degrees, which would break the record of 99 degrees set on the same day two years ago.

Julesburg, a small town located at the northeast corner of Colorado, could see temperatures up to 106 degrees, which would break the record high for the day of 104 degrees set in 1977.