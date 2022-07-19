Who to see, what to do, and more at The Underground Music Showcase 2022
It's that time again, The Underground Music Showcase has returned to their regular end-of-July dates (29th through the 31st) and we are overjoyed to partake in the summer's most anticipated weekend here in Denver. The three day music festival takes place in the Baker neighborhood off South Broadway and features three stages and multiple venues. Discover your next music obsession with nearly 150 bands sets like Sudan Archives, JAWNY, Faye Webster and dozens of local musicians like Dafna, Kayla Marque, and Los Mocochetes. Whether you're a long time fest attendee or brand new, there's something for everyone. The Underground Music Showcase is known as a marathon and not a sprint, so be prepared for a long day filled with all the live music you could ever want plus many other surprises in store. Dance, sing, get a little weird and if you haven't got your tickets yet DO THAT NOW! Looking for the inside scoop on what to do and who to see? Here's our staff's recommendations of sets to check out. Keep scrolling for more details of what we'll be up to at the fest too. Let's fest, it's U A Mess!
Alisha Sweeney / Local Music Director & Host
Shungudzo
Companion
Sudan Archives
Bruce Trujillo / Host
Sudan Archives
Snotty Nosed Rez Kids
Christian Wallowing Bull
Demi Harvey / Host & Digital Editor
Waiting Room
Nina de Freitas
Soy Celeste
Jason Thomas / Music Director & Host
Sudan Archives
Foxing
Bully
Jessi Whitten / Host
Seratones
Sudan archives
Pink Fuzz
Jeremy Petersen / Morning Host
Geese
Down Time
Sudan Archives
Will Carlan / Program Director & Host
Seratones
Geese
Alysia Kraft
Zach Giltrap / Producer & Host
Jawny
The Mananas
Big Dopes
What Indie 102.3 be up to at The UMS this year:
Monday, July 25:
Local 303 Meetup and UMS Kick off party at Larimer Lounge. Come hang with us and a few musicians and people from the Colorado music scene as we mix and mingle celebrating our Local 303 lineup for this month. The Local 303 is a monthly program that features 12 Colorado artists from all across the state and spanning genres. We play their new music on the air every day and feature them on our digital platforms. Learn more about the Local 303 here. Local 303 Meetup is open to the public 21+. Doors at 6:30pm MST with a special performance from Schama Noel!
Thursday, July 28:
Youth on Record Impact Days, details coming soon.
Friday July 29-Sunday July 23:
We'll be on air, broadcasting from The Underground Music Showcase. Tune in for music from the Showcase Stage, interviews from the artists, and more!
In Goodwill, we'll be producing Live Sessions, stripped down performances from some of the UMS lineup. Come by and check them out!
All weekend long, Indie will be on site at the Showcase Stage. Swing by our tent for free swag, ticket giveaways, and to say hi to our staff!
Make sure to follow us on our socials for all the updates, behind the scenes, and everything else happening at UMS and beyond. Find us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok all @indie1023.
Make sure to tune in to Indie 102.3 all UMS weekend long for updates, interviews, and performances! Stream our UMS playlist on Spotify to get you hype for the fest!
You made it!
