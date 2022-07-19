Who to see, what to do, and more at The Underground Music Showcase 2022

It's that time again, The Underground Music Showcase has returned to their regular end-of-July dates (29th through the 31st) and we are overjoyed to partake in the summer's most anticipated weekend here in Denver. The three day music festival takes place in the Baker neighborhood off South Broadway and features three stages and multiple venues. Discover your next music obsession with nearly 150 bands sets like Sudan Archives, JAWNY, Faye Webster and dozens of local musicians like Dafna, Kayla Marque, and Los Mocochetes. Whether you're a long time fest attendee or brand new, there's something for everyone. The Underground Music Showcase is known as a marathon and not a sprint, so be prepared for a long day filled with all the live music you could ever want plus many other surprises in store. Dance, sing, get a little weird and if you haven't got your tickets yet DO THAT NOW! Looking for the inside scoop on what to do and who to see? Here's our staff's recommendations of sets to check out. Keep scrolling for more details of what we'll be up to at the fest too. Let's fest, it's U A Mess!

JULIANNA PHOTOGRAPHY Oasis Stage at The Underground Music Showcase 2021

Alisha Sweeney / Local Music Director & Host

Shungudzo

Companion

Sudan Archives

Bruce Trujillo / Host

Sudan Archives

Snotty Nosed Rez Kids

Christian Wallowing Bull

Demi Harvey / Host & Digital Editor

Waiting Room

Nina de Freitas

Soy Celeste

Jason Thomas / Music Director & Host

Sudan Archives

Foxing

Bully

Jessi Whitten / Host

Seratones

Sudan archives

Pink Fuzz

Jeremy Petersen / Morning Host

Geese

Down Time

Sudan Archives

Will Carlan / Program Director & Host

Seratones

Geese

Alysia Kraft

Zach Giltrap / Producer & Host

Jawny

The Mananas

Big Dopes

JULIANNA PHOTOGRAPHY Local musician N3ptune performing at The Underground Music Showcase 2021

What Indie 102.3 be up to at The UMS this year:

Monday, July 25:

Local 303 Meetup and UMS Kick off party at Larimer Lounge. Come hang with us and a few musicians and people from the Colorado music scene as we mix and mingle celebrating our Local 303 lineup for this month. The Local 303 is a monthly program that features 12 Colorado artists from all across the state and spanning genres. We play their new music on the air every day and feature them on our digital platforms. Learn more about the Local 303 here. Local 303 Meetup is open to the public 21+. Doors at 6:30pm MST with a special performance from Schama Noel!

Thursday, July 28:

Youth on Record Impact Days, details coming soon.

Friday July 29-Sunday July 23:

We'll be on air, broadcasting from The Underground Music Showcase. Tune in for music from the Showcase Stage, interviews from the artists, and more!

In Goodwill, we'll be producing Live Sessions, stripped down performances from some of the UMS lineup. Come by and check them out!

All weekend long, Indie will be on site at the Showcase Stage. Swing by our tent for free swag, ticket giveaways, and to say hi to our staff!

Nikki A. Rae Photography

