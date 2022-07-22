Rep. Lauren Boebert has yet to file defamation suit over claims by American Muckrakers PAC

The head of a Democratic-aligned PAC claims GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has not filed suit against him or his group, and that a temporary restraining order against him was dismissed.

Boebert said she planned to file a defamation suit over “false and derogatory” claims the PAC made against her in the run up to the June 28 primary. CPR News reached out to her office and her attorney, but received no response. A suit has yet to be filed in Colorado courts.

When asked about Boebert’s comments, David Wheeler of the American Muckrakers PAC said “none of it was true” and “she hasn’t done anything.” He indicated the PAC is also prepared to take legal action itself.

Wheeler and the PAC were focused on trying to defeat Boebert in her primary, which she won with 66 percent of the vote over Don Coram’s 34 percent. The group made wild claims about her past while offering little evidence.

The Western Slope congresswoman did get a temporary restraining order issued against Wheeler on June 23, but a judge vacated the order this week and dismissed the case.

Wheeler’s attorney was present for the court proceeding about extending the order, but no one came to represent Boebert, according to Wheeler.

Meanwhile, the PAC has filed a complaint against Boebert with the House Office of Congressional Ethics.