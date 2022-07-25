Colorado weather: Front Range temperatures fall after heat wave, scattered showers likely all week

After a mostly dry Monday in the Denver area, scattered thunderstorms are expected to pop-up in the afternoons and evenings each day through Saturday.

The rain will likely bring some drought relief, but not enough to make up for an unusually dry year, said Evan Direnzo, a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Normally, the Denver area would have logged 1.6 inches of rain so far this month. This year it’s recorded just about half-an-inch.

“Even with a good week, it is almost certain that we're still in catch up by the end of the week,” Direnzo said. “We might get lucky though.”

The moisture will also bring elevated risk of flash flooding in areas near wildfire burn scars. The Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Cal Wood and Williams Fork scars will all see flood threat rise starting Tuesday.

Thursday has the highest risk currently, with all four areas listed as “elevated” danger, according to the NWS.