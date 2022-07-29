Gonna give public transit a try during free-fare August? Here are some tips for a smooth ride

“The time frame, obviously, is probably not going to be less,” he said of the train ride. “But if it’s enough of a benefit to me I might consider doing that on a more regular basis — even past the free-fare [month].”

Climate and accessibility advocates hope there are enough people like Bledsoe to build more goodwill in the community toward RTD — and, eventually, more state funding and more robust service.

If you're one of those new riders, or you haven't been on transit in a while, we've collected some tips and tricks from Coloradans to make your trip as smooth as possible.

1. Know the basics

Buses stop at shelters or stations marked with an RTD sign. Stand under that sign and the bus will swing over and open its front door. Once you’re on board, walk right past the fare collection box and grab a seat or stand in the aisle. If you’re standing, hold on to a handrail or strap.

Also, some transit etiquette: Don’t put your bag on the seat next to you. Keep your feet off the seats. Wear headphones. Give your seat up to the elderly or disabled.

When your stop is approaching, look for the yellow cord and give it a yank to tell the driver you’re ready to get off. Exit from the rear door unless you need the ramp, so that other passengers can board faster.

Trains are a little bit easier — they stop at every station.