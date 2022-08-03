Threats against election workers bring head of Colorado’s clerks association to Congress

In a cavernous, wood-paneled Senate hearing room, Matt Crane testified in front of the judiciary committee Wednesday about the threats facing election workers in Colorado.

“One of the outcomes of this unprecedented attack on our election systems is that it is radicalizing people in a way we haven’t seen before,” he said.

Crane, the executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association and a former Republican county clerk, was one of four state elections experts testifying at the committee’s first hearing on protecting elections workers.

He told the senators in the room that more than a quarter of Colorado county clerks have fortified their offices in some way.

“These emerging and pervasive threats to election workers and the clerks that oversee that work are falling the heaviest on Republican clerks right now,” said Crane. “Many, if not all of them, have seen an uptick in everything from concerning emails to actual physical threats.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, told the committee about a night in December as she was putting her son to bed and a dozen people descended on her home, “growing in numbers over the course of an hour they stood outside, waking my neighbors, shouting obscenities and graphic threats.”

Benson’s voice cracked as she said her six-year-old son told her “Don’t worry mom, if the bad guys come again I’ll get them with this,” showing her a stick he had picked up.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, also a Democrat, told the panel that her personal information was made public on the internet, and she had to leave her home under state police protection for weeks.

These kinds of incidents aren’t rare. Amy Cohen, with the National Association of State Election Directors, said stories about threats against elections officials or workers “grew more common” in 2020, with nearly all states experiencing these kinds of incidents.