Colorado man arrested for threatening members of Congress

A Pueblo man has been indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening Congress members and their families.

According to documents from the US District Court of Colorado, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals sent threatening messages over the web expressing his desire to assault and murder three members of Congress "with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with such official while

engaged in the performance of official duties and with intent to retaliate against such official on account of the performance of official duties" according to the language of his indictment. He is also accused of threatening to harm their families.

The threats were sent from last November to January.

The indictment doesn’t list the names of the congress members, only initials: MM, LB and JM. Moon Seals was indicted by a federal grand jury and had his first court appearance Wednesday.

Earlier this year, a man in Florida was arrested for making threats on Twitter against Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.