Colorado man arrested for threatening members of Congress
A Pueblo man has been indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening Congress members and their families.
According to documents from the US District Court of Colorado, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals sent threatening messages over the web expressing his desire to assault and murder three members of Congress "with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with such official while
engaged in the performance of official duties and with intent to retaliate against such official on account of the performance of official duties" according to the language of his indictment. He is also accused of threatening to harm their families.
The threats were sent from last November to January.
The indictment doesn’t list the names of the congress members, only initials: MM, LB and JM. Moon Seals was indicted by a federal grand jury and had his first court appearance Wednesday.
Earlier this year, a man in Florida was arrested for making threats on Twitter against Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!