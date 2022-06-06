Florida man arrested for making threats against Rep. Lauren Boebert on Twitter

Authorities have arrested a man from Palm Beach County, Florida, on charges of threatening Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Matthew Lee Comiskey is accused of tweeting out violent messages directed at the Western Slope Republican, including messages that read “I got my 2 amendment tool all ready to destroy Lauren’s face. Hopefully in front of her kids” and “If I ever saw Lauren I’d be glad to take her out and go to prison. Would be a job well done.”

Several of the tweets mentioned the Second Amendment; Boebert is a vocal supporter of gun rights.

According to the indictment, the threats came in five tweets posted in August and September of last year. Comiskey is charged with five counts of making interstate threats, one for each message. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years each.

The Guardian reported that a federal magistrate has set Comiskey’s bond at $50,000.

Boebert’s office has not released a statement about the arrest.