Front Range colleges and universities close Friday due to threats
UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.
The Auraria Campus Police Department says there are no active threats at the school. The campus remained closed on Friday.
Several Front Range colleges and universities were evacuated and placed under lockout protocol as campus security and local law enforcement investigated threats.
The Colorado Community College System said it received threats of harm and violence toward the Community College of Aurora and other campuses Thursday night.
The University of Colorado Boulder and the Auraria Campus are also on a lockout. Here are other campuses affected:
- Front Range Community College has closed all campuses in Longmont, Fort Collins, and Westminster Friday and Saturday.
- Red Rocks Community College campuses in Lakewood and Arvada are closed.
- The University of Colorado Boulder canceled classes Friday and asked employees to work remotely.
- MSU Denver closed its Auraria campus Friday.
- Arapahoe Community College campuses are closed Friday.
- The Community College of Denver is closed Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
