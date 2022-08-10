Boulder and La Plata Counties report first monkeypox cases
Two Colorado counties confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Tuesday.
The Boulder County Public Health Department said in a statement that four residents have tested positive for the virus. Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and working with state and local partners to form a response plan.
“It’s important that everyone is aware of the disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they have been exposed or have symptoms,” Acting BCPH Executive Director Dr. Lexi Nolen said in the statement.
San Juan Public Health on the Western Slope also reported one case in La Plata County. The agency, which covers La Plata and Archuleta Counties, said the individual is undergoing treatment.
The names and locations of the individuals who tested positive were not released.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health has confirmed 17 monkeypox cases since the start of August. There have been 91 cases reported in the state since May.
While case numbers remain relatively low, there is concern about the nation’s limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos. CDPHE is only offering shots to high-risked groups.
The disease has been most prevelant among men who have sex with other men. The virus can spread through contact with infectious sores, bodily fluids and contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding. Most cases clear up in two to four weeks, and patients generally exhibit flu-like symptoms and skin rashes.
Last week, the Biden administration declared the virus a public health emergency, and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international emergency in July.
