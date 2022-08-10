Boulder and La Plata Counties report first monkeypox cases

Two Colorado counties confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Tuesday.

The Boulder County Public Health Department said in a statement that four residents have tested positive for the virus. Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and working with state and local partners to form a response plan.

“It’s important that everyone is aware of the disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they have been exposed or have symptoms,” Acting BCPH Executive Director Dr. Lexi Nolen said in the statement.

San Juan Public Health on the Western Slope also reported one case in La Plata County. The agency, which covers La Plata and Archuleta Counties, said the individual is undergoing treatment.

The names and locations of the individuals who tested positive were not released.