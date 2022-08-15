Colorado Weather: Heavy storms around the state fuel flash floods and warnings.

Updated 8:37 p.m. All times are MT unless otherwise indicated.

Severe thunderstorms containing a lot of moisture around the state are producing torrential rainfall and dangerous flooding that is likely to get worse into the evening. Significant water accumulation was reported on I-25 south of Denver with multiple reports of urban flooding in the south metro. And I-70 closed in both directions for several hours between Exit 116 in Glenwood and Exit 133 in Dotsero. The interstate reopened at around 8:30 p.m. but remained in a flood watch.

Most of the Front Range is under a flash flood watch including in the mountains near the continental divide.

Please, avoid unnecessary travel. Check conditions before heading out and do not drive on flooded roads.

National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for the following counties and areas into Monday night: