Colorado Weather: Heavy storms around the state fuel flash floods and warnings.
Updated 8:37 p.m. All times are MT unless otherwise indicated.
Severe thunderstorms containing a lot of moisture around the state are producing torrential rainfall and dangerous flooding that is likely to get worse into the evening. Significant water accumulation was reported on I-25 south of Denver with multiple reports of urban flooding in the south metro. And I-70 closed in both directions for several hours between Exit 116 in Glenwood and Exit 133 in Dotsero. The interstate reopened at around 8:30 p.m. but remained in a flood watch.
Most of the Front Range is under a flash flood watch including in the mountains near the continental divide.
Please, avoid unnecessary travel. Check conditions before heading out and do not drive on flooded roads.
National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for the following counties and areas into Monday night:
- Montezuma County
- Douglas County
- Eagle County
- Larimer County
- Garfield County
- El Paso County
- Mesa County
- I-70 is closed in both directions between Exit 116 in Glenwood and Exit 133 in Dotsero. Expired at 8:30 p.m.
- Flash Flood warning including Centennial CO, Parker CO and Foxfield CO until 6:45 PM MDT
- Rainfall rates of 2.5"/hr are being observed in Drake. Flash Flood Warning in effect through 5:30 PM
- Flash Flood Warning including Castle Pines CO, Lone Tree CO and Louviers CO until 6:15 PM MDT
- Flash Flood Warning continues for Cortez CO until 6:30 PM MDT
- Flash Flood Warning including Grand County, UT, San Juan County, UT until 7:30 PM MDT
- Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 pm.
- Flash Flood Warning including Marble CO and Redstone CO until 8:30 PM MDT
- Flash Flood Warning including Basalt CO and El Jebel CO until 7:15 PM MDT
- Flash Flood Warning including Eagle County, CO, Garfield County, CO until 8:00 PM MDT
- Flash Flood Warning continues for De Beque CO until 4:00 PM MDT
- Flash Flood Warning in Pitkin, CO Effective until 8:50 PM.
- Gunnison, CO. Effective until 8:50 PM.
More severe weather warnings around the state:
- Severe Thunderstorm warning including Strasburg CO, Bennett CO and Watkins CO until 4:30 PM MDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!
- Severe Thunderstorm warning including Elbert County, CO until 5:00 PM MDT
- Over the next hour or two there will be a threat for landspout tornadoes north of Eads. Reported 4:45 p.m.
More flood reports from around the state:
- Considerable urban flooding across the south metro.
- Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, including CR43 to Drake. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary. 2:59 p.m.
- Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Streamside. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary. 2:27 p.m.
- I-70 at Glenwood Canyon is closed. Expired at 8:30 p.m.
- I-25 south of Denver rain is beginning to accumulate with reports of water as deep as a couple of feet in some areas. Avoid unnecessary travel and do not drive on flooded roads. 4 p.m.
- Flash flooding is already happening on the Cameron Peak burn scar. 2 p.m.
- US-34 east bound is reopened as of 5:30 p.m. Westbound reopened as of 4:25 p.m.
- US 6 is closed due to accelerating damage to the roadway at Mile Point 173.8. 4:30 p.m.
