Rocky Mountain Gun Owners expands battle against gun ordinances, sues Louisville, Boulder City and Boulder County
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners is expanding its legal campaign against gun control ordinances in Boulder County.
The organization announced Thursday that it had filed lawsuits against Louisville, the city of Boulder and Boulder County over local ordinances passed in June restricting firearm possession and sales. The lawsuits against Boulder and Louisville focus on ordinances banning possession of certain semi-automatic rifles and standard capacity magazines, while the suit against Boulder County focuses on ordinances banning the sale and transfer of certain semi-automatic rifles and capacity magazines. The group claims the ordinances are unconstitutional.
“Everytown for Gun Control (sic) and Michael Bloomberg know that the Bruen decision eviscerated the ‘standing’ they had to put unconstitutional strangleholds on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans,” said Dudley Brown, President of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, in a statement. “So, they’re scrambling, spending millions of dollars, to pass local gun control laws."
The nonprofit is called Everytown for Gun Safety.
Last month, the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners filed lawsuits against the Town of Superior over its own gun ordinance. The organization is still considering a lawsuit against the City of Lafayette over the recent passage of its own gun control ordinance.
“Gun violence poses a grave public safety threat in Boulder County,” said the Boulder County Commissioners office in a statement. “County Commissioners adopted five ordinances designed to prevent gun violence.”
“The County learned today that a group filed a lawsuit challenging that ordinance. Boulder County will defend against the lawsuit and demonstrate that the assault weapons ordinance is constitutionally sound,” said the statement.
The City of Boulder said it would not comment because it’s pending litigation. And Boulder County said they have yet to be served with the lawsuit.
