Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect remains mentally incompetent, unfit for trial, judge rules

The man accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder King Soopers in 2021 is still incompetent to face the criminal charges filed against him.

Boulder Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled the man, 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was still not ready to assist in his own defense for the shooting and he remains hospitalized. He faces more than 100 criminal charges for the March 22, 2021 shooting.

Bakke granted a request made by District Attorney Michael Dougherty for monthly detailed reports about Alissa’s progress at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo. Dougherty was receiving progress reports but filed a motion earlier this week to get far more details — 10 pieces of information — about how he is doing.

“They found him incompetent to proceed, but they continue to make progress in his treatment. He’s continuing to improve. Under the law, at some point, he’ll be brought back to court for a hearing,” he said. “We’ve identified a number of areas where we need the underlining materials to go over in advance. I’m pleased the judge ordered the state hospital to turn over all 10 of those things.”