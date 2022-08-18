Colorado air regulators demand changes to Suncor’s air pollution monitoring plan

The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division held a pair of public meetings last March on the initial monitoring plan, which Suncor submitted to the state in December 2021. Ogletree said community input helped the division decide to force the company to report on 11 additional air toxins in addition to the three chemicals required under the original legislation.

The division will require other changes focused on the specific air monitoring equipment, Ogletree said. Suncor officials originally proposed using use pivoting air monitors that rotate to sample pollution from different wind directions.

State regulators worried the system could miss emissions depending on the orientation of the sensors and determined the plan failed to meet a legal requirement for "continuous" air monitoring, Ogletree said. The state will instead require the company to install fixed monitors and double the number of sensors.

In the event air pollution spikes near the refinery, Suncor must alert its neighbors by email and text message. The division plans to set lower thresholds for sending those emergency notifications than what was originally proposed by Suncor. In addition, anyone worried about even smaller pollution spikes — small enough to fall below EPA thresholds for unsafe exposures — can sign up for additional notifications.

Renee Millard-Chacon, an environmental justice organizer who lives less than two miles from the Commerce City refinery, said she was pleasantly surprised by the changes demanded by the state.

"Honestly, that all sounds great. It's a step in the right direction that's long overdue, but the question now is how is that going to lead to enforceable regulations with real teeth?"

The state-mandated fenceline system will be added atop a network Suncor voluntarily built last summer, which includes 10 air monitors less than three miles from the refinery. Cultivando, a health and environmental nonprofit in Commerce City, operates an independent monitoring station and a mobile data-collection van.

Suncor spokesperson Amy Fidelis said the company supports air monitoring but would not comment on specific changes demanded by regulators.

"The refinery has received the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s feedback on its fenceline monitoring plan and is in the process of reviewing it," Fidelis said.