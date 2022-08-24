Sense of Place: Produce shopping for musical instruments in Vienna, Austria
Ah, Vienna! Known as the City of Music! The historical home of composers like Mozart and Beethoven. A city where you can hear a world-class opera or symphony any night of the week. A city where the streets are alive with the sounds of violins! Pianos! Clarinets! And … VEGETABLES!?
NPR kicks off its Sense of Place: Vienna series with one of the city's more unconventional groups — the Vegetable Orchestra. Yes, they play vegetables — but, you might be surprised by their work, like their audiences often are. Join Raina Douris and a member of Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra as they go shopping at a local market for instruments!
We connect you to classical music
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."
Bravo!
You've read another CPR classical story to the end. We have got just the thing for classical music lovers like you: a weekly email newsletter! Sign up here to stay up-to-date on CPR Classical programming, events and stories from the world of classical music.