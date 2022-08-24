Sense of Place: Produce shopping for musical instruments in Vienna, Austria

Ah, Vienna! Known as the City of Music! The historical home of composers like Mozart and Beethoven. A city where you can hear a world-class opera or symphony any night of the week. A city where the streets are alive with the sounds of violins! Pianos! Clarinets! And … VEGETABLES!?

NPR kicks off its Sense of Place: Vienna series with one of the city's more unconventional groups — the Vegetable Orchestra. Yes, they play vegetables — but, you might be surprised by their work, like their audiences often are. Join Raina Douris and a member of Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra as they go shopping at a local market for instruments!