Police: 2 girls among 4 wounded in central Denver shooting

At least four people including two girls were wounded in a shooting in a central Denver neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

Denver Police said in a statement that they responded to the shooting in a residential area of the city just before 1 a.m. and discovered four victims with suspected gunshot wounds.

The victims included an adult woman and an adult man who suffered non life-threatening injuries. The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.

Authorities issued a shelter in place order immediately after the shooting but it was later lifted. A police spokesperson told the Denver Post that there was no ongoing threat.