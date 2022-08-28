Police: 2 girls among 4 wounded in central Denver shooting
At least four people including two girls were wounded in a shooting in a central Denver neighborhood early Sunday, police said.
Denver Police said in a statement that they responded to the shooting in a residential area of the city just before 1 a.m. and discovered four victims with suspected gunshot wounds.
The victims included an adult woman and an adult man who suffered non life-threatening injuries. The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.
Authorities issued a shelter in place order immediately after the shooting but it was later lifted. A police spokesperson told the Denver Post that there was no ongoing threat.
