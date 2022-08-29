WIN TICKETS to see Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ with the Colorado Symphony

Kick off the fall concert season by entering to win a pair of tickets to see the Colorado Symphony on September 16. Peter Oundjian conducts the Colorado Symphony in its 2022-2023 season opener with international piano sensation Jon Kimura Parker, renowned for his performances of George Gershwin's beloved "Rhapsody in Blue."

CPR Classical would like to help you be there for this concert that also features "The Symphonic Dances" by Sergei Rachmaninoff, William Grant Still's "Poem" and "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams. Enter to win a pair of tickets to the evening performance on Friday, September 16 below. We will contact you on Tuesday, 9/6 by email if you're the winner.

See sweepstakes rules here.