The impact on public safety

When it comes to drug enforcement nationally, psilocybin is far down the list, compared to substances like methamphetamines, cocaine and cannabis.

A recent report by the National Forensic Laboratory Information System found that mushrooms made up less than 1 percent of the samples law enforcement sent for testing.

As for enforcement in Colorado, it’s difficult to obtain statewide psilocybin crime data, as police departments track cases involving the compound differently — or not at all.

Matthew Stoneberger, president of the Colorado Drug Investigators Association, said arrests for psilocybin possession and distribution are relatively rare. Still, he is concerned that legalizing or decriminalizing mushrooms would be risky.

“They are still heavily used by drug traffickers to sell like any other controlled substances,” Stoneberger said. “I can also tell you what — in my experience, we don't run into people who are claiming those substances are for medicinal use.”

The NMHA wouldn’t allow for commercial sale of mushrooms, either in shops or person-to-person — instead, it sets up a model where people could cultivate mushrooms for personal use and give them to others. But Dunn, the former U.S. Attorney, thinks that would just give cover to an underground market.

“How are we going to know if they’re selling it without a concerted enforcement effort?” Dunn said. “It’s really opening it up to widespread use for any reason, even though they tried to couch it under the guise of natural healing and mental health issues.”

Dunn points to Denver’s partial decriminalization of mushrooms as an example of how complicated enforcement can be when a substance enters quasi-legal territory. He remembers the U.S. Attorney’s office prosecuting a mushroom grower and distributor who had given numerous media interviews without making much effort to hide his identity. The man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, but the judge only sentenced him to probation, saying she didn’t believe prison time was warranted.

In contrast, Matthews believes Denver’s experience is a case study in success. He helped organize the city’s decriminalization effort — and led a review of the policy after the ordinance passed.

The review group, which included representatives from law enforcement and city government, unanimously concluded the ordinance didn’t lead to any significant public safety threats.

In the past five years, Denver’s district attorney has dismissed most cases that included psilocybin or psilocin charges — including possession, manufacturing, or distribution — according to data from the office. And since the ordinance went into effect mid-2019, the number of cases filed in the first place has dropped too.

Denver has not fully decriminalized — rather, law enforcement are required to treat the personal use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms as their lowest priority. So Denver police have continued to discover and seize mushrooms as they investigate other crimes, like theft or assaults.

In cases where the Denver Police Department seized mushrooms, the associated arrests held relatively steady before and after the measure. From 2017 to 2021, police have averaged about 59 of these arrests per year.

Matthews believes this pattern supports his argument that legalization will not lead to an increase in crime in general — because despite decriminalization in Denver, mushroom users do not appear to be breaking the law any more frequently than before.

“Most people are using natural medicines in responsible ways to self-treat their own mental health issues,” he said. “I don't see any reason why that wouldn't continue in a decriminalized or regulated context.”

Max Lubbers/CPR News Sharon Anable holds a photo of her daughter, Heather Anable, who died in 2017. She was killed by her boyfriend in what he claims was a psychotic break triggered by psilocybin mushrooms.

‘My daughter didn’t recognize the very dire situation’

With psychedelics, even proponents acknowledge users can have difficult experiences in the wrong circumstances. In some cases, those situations can lead to extreme consequences.

Hellerstein, the researcher, said that people on psilocybin do not generally present a high risk to others. But he also noted that clinical studies on the compound tend to exclude people who may react badly to it, so there’s not much solid data on the frequency of negative experiences.

And sometimes, things can go terribly wrong — a fact one Grand Junction mother knows all too well.

On the morning of May 14, 2017, Sharon Anable’s world changed. She woke up to Facebook posts about a shooting on her daughter’s street in the nearby community of Clifton. She texted her daughter to check in, but received no reply. Then she heard a knock on her door.

It was the local coroner.

“When he showed up, I knew it was my daughter. I said to him: ‘It's Heather, isn’t it?’ And he just nodded his head,” she recalled.

Heather Anable and her boyfriend, Aleksandr Kolpakov, had both had taken psychoactive mushrooms the night before, according to a witness who was on a video call with them.

Sometime after that, Kolpakov entered the apartment next door. The man living there found Kolpakov naked and called Anable for help, according to an investigator’s affidavit. Anable then attempted to calm her boyfriend down and took him back to her apartment, as the neighbor later told deputies.

“(Kolpakov) was saying he was seeing demons and Heather was trying to kill him,” said lead investigator Peter Burg. “He also was talking about (how) the mushrooms were poisoned.”

Not long after that, Kolpakov shot Anable multiple times, killing her.

Kolpakov’s toxicology results came back negative for psilocybin, but the district attorney’s office said there were some testing difficulties, and all other evidence indicated that he had taken mushrooms. Investigators also learned that Kolpakov had had a bad experience with mushrooms the week before.

“It was a case that we wouldn’t have had to deal with, but for the mushrooms,” said David Waite, chief deputy district attorney of Mesa County. “His consumption of mushrooms was irresponsible, and it’s what led to some very bizarre behavior on his part and ultimately led to her death.”

Sharon Anable believes that her daughter’s own altered state left her more vulnerable.

“Under the influence of (the mushrooms), my daughter did not recognize the very dire situation and real danger she was in,” she said. “Someone had reported that her last words were: ‘I can’t believe.’”

A judge sentenced Kolpakov to 40 years after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Anable continues to do what she can to recover and honor her daughter’s memory.

Max Lubbers/CPR News Sharon Anable rests her hands on her daughter’s massage table, which she keeps in her own chiropractic office. Heather Anable had studied massage therapy before her death.

“Heather was very much a kind and compassionate soul,” she said. “She was very artistic, and she had a true gift of healing. One of the things that makes me most sad is that she’s no longer able to share that gift.”

Since learning that the Natural Medicine Health Act will be on the fall ballot, Anable said she has been moved to speak out.

“It did trigger me,” she said. “I had a lot of anger, a lot of frustration over this.”

Anable worries about people who will try to self-medicate and have bad reactions. She also fears how the legal language could potentially affect Kolpakov’s case when he gets out – the initiative says that by itself, using mushrooms cannot be a “basis for punishing or otherwise penalizing a person currently under parole,” meaning it’s possible he could use mushrooms again without facing consequences.

When Perez and Matthews, the proponents for the initiative, heard about Anable’s experience, they both expressed deep grief for her loss, but said they hoped the measure would galvanize people to use mushrooms in safer environments, with skilled assistants to monitor them.

“There is no good enough answer when it comes to this. There's nothing that I can say or do on either side of the map that will make this situation okay,” Perez said. “But I am bound and determined to do everything within my power to make sure that people have enough education so that we can do everything possible to make sure something like this never happens again.”

Anable said she wants Coloradans to vote no. And if they don’t, she hopes they will keep in mind psilocybin’s potential risks.

“I want Colorado voters to know and understand that although some people may claim they experienced benefits from this, (mushrooms) are not a magic cure or magic pill for certain mental health illnesses,” she said. “There can be dire negative consequences.”

Ballots for the midterm elections will be mailed mid-October. Election day is Nov. 8.