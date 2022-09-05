WIN TICKETS to see the Emerson Quartet’s farewell performance with Friends of Chamber Music
The Emerson Quartet is a favorite of Friends of Chamber Music, having performed more than a dozen times as part of the chamber music concert series. September 11 will be their eighteenth and final performance with Friends, owing to the quartet's decision to disband in 2023.
You could win tickets to see their farewell concert of Ravel's String Quartet and George Walker's "Lyric for Strings" at the Newman Center on Sunday, September 11 at 5:00 p.m. Enter before the end of day Wednesday, 9/7.
See sweepstakes rules here.
