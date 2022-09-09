Authorities evacuate residents and issue smoke warning as wildfire burns near Fort Collins

Crews worked overnight to contain a wildfire that sparked Thursday and forced residents to evacuate northwest of Fort Collins.

No injuries or significant damage has been reported, but the wildfire — dubbed the County Road 21 fire — grew to cover an estimated 1 square mile, the Larimer County Sheriff’s office said. Firefighters from several agencies worked on the ground to contain the fire while a helicopter and air tanker made multiple passes to drop fire retardant on the blaze, the Poudre Fire Department said in a tweet.

The wildfire is burning through short grass and generating periods of heavy smoke, which are expected to continue Friday. Colorado air regulators have issued an air quality alert for the region of Larimer County near the wildfire and advised people in the area — especially the very young, elderly or people with lung and heart conditions — to stay indoors if thick smoke is in the air.

Authorities ordered residents living in three areas east of U.S. Highway 287 to evacuate but later lifted the evacuation demand for people living in the easternmost area near County Road 21.

The Red Cross set up an overnight shelter at the Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Ave. in Wellington.