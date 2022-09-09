The Black Legacy Project is bringing Black and white people together in Denver — to share history and bridge racial divides

“It's for everyone to come together and humanize each other through music,” said Simone Alyse, with Music in Common. “The power of music, it's a tool — it's so powerful. “ “I think there's something about music that makes people hear things more or maybe easier or they can feel it more instead of just having a conversation.”

The Black Legacy Project got its inspiration as a way to do something constructive during the pandemic — and as a response to grief.

Courtesy The Black Legacy Project Dzirae Gold and Lee Clark Allen perform as part of The Black Legacy Project at Swallow Hill Music in Denver.

Courtesy The Black Legacy Project Sarah Rose and Martin Gilmore perform as part of The Black Legacy Project at Swallow Hill Music in Denver.

Carlisle says he and co-director Todd Mack got the idea for the project by listening to old songs whose messages of racial justice are still relevant today.

“Todd and I were both grieving over the deaths and killings of people like George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Elijah McClain. And also we felt this source of inspiration in the midst of our grief by seeing so many folks across racial divides, Black and white alike, moving in solidarity, calling for change,” Carlislie said. “So we wanted to explore, how could we create a space and opportunity for community members to revisit these songs, see how their messages still relate today.”

As with each of the other cities, the Black Legacy Project works with local project coordinators like Shawn Bosley, who provide context for how a particular area has addressed race relations in the past.

“Of course, 2020 changed everything with the pandemic through, especially the racial divides that we saw go through the country. And during that time, we really saw Black and white artists in Denver really come together and cultivate a culture for change out here in Colorado,” Bosley said. “And so I do see that happening. And so with the music in common, coming in now with the Black Legacy Project, it's almost right on time because we, the artists out here, they're hungry, but they're also hungry for change and they want to not only contribute, but they wanna act, they want to provide that service.”