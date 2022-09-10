Three injured in explosion at Aurora apartment complex; hundreds of residents displaced

Aurora Fire has not said what the structural status of the building is and that it was working with the Red Cross and the building's property management to help displaced residents. Aurora Fire did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Matt Lynn, a Parkside Collective resident whose fifth floor sits on the eastern side of the building, was drinking coffee and reading the news when he had to evacuate. He said he didn’t hear the explosion.

“When I got downstairs I noticed that there was a pretty significant emergency response on the opposite side of the building,” Lynn said. “So, I walked around and that's when I saw that there was a large hole in the side of the building and someone on the ground being treated for injuries to his face.”

Lynn had someone pick him up because he felt residents wouldn’t be allowed in the building for a while. He added that property management hasn’t told residents when they can return to their apartments.

“It's my understanding that (the) Red Cross has been activated to start working with people which leads me to believe that people may be displaced for some time,” Lynn said. “But, it would certainly be nice to hear from the property management as far as what we can expect in terms of when we can access our things and potentially get back in.”

Parkside Collective management could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.