A judge ruled the public can see the updated Elijah McClain autopsy report — but there’s a catch

An Adams County district judge on Friday ordered the county coroner to give the public a copy of an amended autopsy report in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

But there is a catch.

District Court Judge Kyle Seedorf ruled that the report can be redacted to exclude new information that resulted from a grand jury investigation into McClain’s death — even if that means the entire contents of the amended report are blacked out. The judge gave the coroner seven days to produce the report.

“We’re all in a difficult spot,” Seedorf admitted, noting that it is rare for an autopsy report, normally considered a public record, to be altered by information from an otherwise secret grand jury investigation.

“The coroner can’t produce that, under the oath she’s taken, so there are going to have to be some interpretations, some determinations made of what needs to be redacted,” said Seedorf.

News organizations, he said, may eventually find themselves back in court arguing about the redactions.

Colorado news organizations, led by CPR News, sought the report in advance of the criminal trials of police officers and paramedics who were with McClain in the moments before he lost consciousness, eventually dying following a confrontation with Aurora police.

CPR News filed a lawsuit in district court, seeking the release after the Adams County Coroner denied a public records request from CPR.

McClain's autopsy report was changed following evidence presented to a grand jury that indicted the police officers and paramedics involved

McClain’s death in 2019, after Aurora first responders restrained and sedated him, attracted nationwide attention among the outcry over the deaths of Black men in police confrontations nationwide. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser empaneled a grand jury. They returned a 32-count indictment against the three police officers and two paramedics involved.

A contracted forensic pathologist working for the coroner originally listed McClain’s cause and manner of death as “undetermined” and “unknown.” But CPR News reported earlier this month that the autopsy report had since been amended. Monica Broncucia-Jordan, the Adams County Coroner, said it was changed following evidence presented to the grand jury.

The indictment says the grand jury heard from an unidentified forensic pathologist who opined that McClain died from homicide, caused by “acute Ketamine administration during violent subdual and restraint by law enforcement and emergency response personnel.”