Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

Updated 2:14 p.m.

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident.

According to the bureau, a Platteville police officer pulled over a 20-year-old female suspect near Highway 85 and County Road 38 for an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. Two Fort Lupton police officers later arrived at the scene and placed the suspect in the back of the Platteville officer’s squad car, which was parked on railroad tracks.

While the three officers were searching the victim’s car, a train struck the vehicle, leaving the suspect with “serious bodily injuries.”

A CBI spokesperson said the suspect was transported to a Greeley hospital, but the full extent of her injuries has not been released. An update into her condition is expected later Monday.

Platteville police chief Carl Dwyer confirmed the Platteville police officer involved is on administrative leave while an investigation is underway. The Fort Lupton Police Department has not responded to a request for comment from CPR News.

Several Colorado agencies are investigating different aspects of the incident. The Fort Lupton Police will investigate the initial call for police assistance, while the Colorado State Patrol will look into the crash between the train and the patrol vehicle. CBI said it will investigate the injuries the suspect sustained in the crash.