Suspect arrested in Fort Collins for fatal hit-and-run that killed Weld County deputy

By Paolo Zialcita
· Today, 9:15 am
Weld County Sheriff&#039;s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from her 25th birthday when she was hit and killed in Greeley on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.Weld County Sheriff&#039;s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from her 25th birthday when she was hit and killed in Greeley on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.Weld County Sheriff's Office
Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from her 25th birthday when she was hit and killed in Greeley on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Authorities have arrested the prime suspect in a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Weld County deputy last Sunday. 

The Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales in Fort Collins late Monday night. He is accused of fatally hitting Alexis Hein-Nutz and fleeing the scene.

The 24-year-old deputy was riding her motorcycle when she was struck by a white van near the intersection of AA Street and Weld County Road 37 in Greeley. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw the van’s driver run into a nearby cornfield without checking on Hein-Nutz.

Investigators said Tuesday that they identified Garcia-Gonzales using fingerprints and documents found inside the vehicle.

In a statement, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams remembered Hein-Nutz as a dedicated public servant. 

“Alexis was a hard worker, a caring deputy and a positive force for our agency. I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together,” Reams said. 

Garcia-Gonzales will appear in court next Thursday for a plea hearing. A judge has set his bail at $500,000.

