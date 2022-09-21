Suspect arrested in Fort Collins for fatal hit-and-run that killed Weld County deputy

Authorities have arrested the prime suspect in a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Weld County deputy last Sunday.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales in Fort Collins late Monday night. He is accused of fatally hitting Alexis Hein-Nutz and fleeing the scene.

The 24-year-old deputy was riding her motorcycle when she was struck by a white van near the intersection of AA Street and Weld County Road 37 in Greeley. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw the van’s driver run into a nearby cornfield without checking on Hein-Nutz.

Investigators said Tuesday that they identified Garcia-Gonzales using fingerprints and documents found inside the vehicle.

In a statement, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams remembered Hein-Nutz as a dedicated public servant.

“Alexis was a hard worker, a caring deputy and a positive force for our agency. I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together,” Reams said.

Garcia-Gonzales will appear in court next Thursday for a plea hearing. A judge has set his bail at $500,000.