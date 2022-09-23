Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed to death by ketamine

Updated 1:03 p.m.

The Adams County coroner has changed the cause of death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain to ketamine administration following forcible restraint but maintains that the manner of death is “undetermined” — contradicting the state’s case against the police officers and paramedics who are charged in connection to his death.

It’s unclear exactly why the elected Adams County Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan and her contracted forensic pathologist changed their minds last year amid a statewide grand jury investigation.

In the amended autopsy report made public on Friday, Dr. Stephen Cina, who performs autopsies for Adams County, wrote that he received new information in the grand jury probe, including extensive body camera footage, witness statements and additional records. He said he requested those back when he performed the original autopsy in 2019, but didn’t get everything.

Cina noted that the large dose of ketamine McClain received by paramedics was the biggest culprit in his death.

“Simply put, this dosage of ketamine was too much for this individual and it resulted in an overdose … I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine.”