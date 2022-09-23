Weld County crash video shows train hitting police car with woman inside

The Fort Lupton Police Department has released body camera footage from the night of a train crash that severely injured a 20-year-old woman last week.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a Platteville police officer pulled over Maria Rios-Gonzalez in Weld County, near Highway 85 and County Road 38, after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. Two Fort Lupton police officers later arrived at the scene and placed the suspect in the back of the Platteville officer’s car, which was illegally parked on railroad tracks.

While the three officers were searching Rios-Gonzalez’s pickup truck, a train blowing its horn hit the patrol car she was inside. CBI said Rios-Gonzalez suffered “serious bodily injuries,” including multiple broken ribs and a fractured sternum.

An 8-minute video of the Sept. 17 crash was shared Friday by Jeremy Jojola of 9News. He said Fort Lupton police edited down the recording from 21 hours of footage recorded from multiple perspectives. The clip appears to match the CBI account.