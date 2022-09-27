To fill hundreds of empty snowplow seats, CDOT plans to offer state-owned housing to drivers

Rash started his CDOT career as a maintenance worker and now sits on the agency’s statewide advisory committee. He said workforce housing — even if it’s nice — is a short-term solution at best. A better way to hire and retain maintenance workers is to boost pension benefits and raise pay, he said.

“Here in Montrose, we try to pay a living wage so these people can stay here and keep their families here,” he said. “If we can do it, why can't the state?”

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News Homes under construction at Fading West's Buena Vista factory on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

CDOT has raised maintenance workers’ pay about 15 percent over the past few years, though recent inflation has eaten away at the buying power of the roughly $20 hourly starting wage. Montrose County’s starting wage is about the same, though Rash said sizable raises are coming soon.

Other governments pay much more: A similar maintenance job in Aspen starts at more than $27 an hour, which Lorme said has cannibalized CDOT’s maintenance staff in the Roaring Fork Valley. The agency had just one person on staff as of late summer, Lorme said.

The workforce housing fix is also a workaround for another challenge for CDOT: The agency can’t simply raise wages on its own, Lorme said. Pay scales are set by the Department of Personnel and Administration and negotiated by a workers’ union. What he can do is offer incentives like bonuses, overtime and housing stipends.

“We’re trying to use everything we can,” he said.

But a housing stipend won’t help if there’s no housing available, which is why Lorme said it’s time for the state to build its own.