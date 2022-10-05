From a creative cocoon to a ‘Butterfly’: Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company comes out of the pandemic and rebrands

Associate Artistic Director Heather Beasley said expanding across the state allows the company to build new connections.

“We really did have a chance to reach different segments of the Colorado community than our company had before with works that they otherwise would never have seen or might never have encountered,” Beasley said. “And the opportunity to work with the writers leading into the world premieres was really a great connection between our new play development efforts and those larger company efforts to try to reach different and more diverse audiences around the state.”

Finding new audiences wasn’t the only thing that leaders of the theater got to do during the pandemic pause. It also allowed them to consider what they do and why, even down to how they are named.

“And as part of that, we decided to rebrand the company in part, because we were serving a bigger slice of Colorado and different audiences and not so bold, exclusively,” Weitz said. “And we wanted our name and our mission to reflect that.”

That new name: the Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado. The mission: create an inclusive environment for a diverse array of artists and audiences.

Now as BETC begins a new season with a return to a traditional theater space, it also has a new vision.

“Our vision is theater as a catalyst for a better world. And I think that's actually a great segue into our first play: “The Children,” by Lucy Kirkwood. And I think it's exactly the kind of play that suits that vision statement,” Weitz said.

“The Children” was inspired by the resilient reaction of the Japanese people to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in that country.

“One of the things that I really appreciate about this story is it's a story of hope that something individuals choose to do can still make a difference,” Beasley said. “And I think people really need to hear that message because it's so easy to feel overwhelmed and powerless in the face of what we've all been enduring.”