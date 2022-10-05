Cyberattack takes down Colorado.gov homepage

This story will be updated.



The state’s website, Colorado.gov, portal homepage has been taken offline due to a cyberattack.

Officials say anonymous foreign actors have hacked Colorado-dot-gov. The widespread attack included other state websites across the country.

The Governor’s Office of Information Technology said in a statement that they are working to restore the state’s home page, but they did not give a timeline.

A temporary Colorado.gov webpage has been set up to direct Coloradoans to common online state services. The office says overall online access has not been compromised and services remain available.

Other Colorado government agency websites have been recently compromised on the local level. In mid-August, a cyberattack disrupted online services in Fremont County in Southern Colorado. Those services have since been restored as of Wednesday.

The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge was recently targeted by the same type of cyberattack as Fremont. Officials there rejected a multimillion dollar ransom to get their systems back online.