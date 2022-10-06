Local Colorado leaders head to the White House on Friday

More than a dozen local Colorado leaders will be at the White House Friday, as part of the “Communities in Action” forum.

Among the Coloradans attending will be Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar, Superior Mayor Clint Folsom, Lafayette Mayor JD Mangat and Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence. Also on hand will be officials from community organizations ranging from Colorado AARP and labor unions to Hunger Free Colorado and United Way Denver.

A White House official said it will give local leaders and administration representatives a chance to discuss President Joe Biden’s economic plan, in particular bills like the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure Act, to ensure they’re working with local leaders.

“We are looking forward to sharing the ways the City of Pueblo has utilized ARPA dollars to rebuild and renew our community,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar in a press release.

Pueblo received $36.4 million in ARPA funds, of which the city said more than $26 million has been allocated.

Lafayette Mayor Mangat said he was excited to get an invitation to the White House to talk about federal funds the administration and Congress have provided.

“I felt like it was a good opportunity to put Lafayette on a national scale, just to be able to talk to some pretty influential folks about federal funds,” he said.

Mangat added his city has used American Rescue Plan funding to help with affordable housing and water infrastructure, among other things.

Among the administration officials on hand will be Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Assistant to the President & Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Julie Rodriguez. They are expected to highlight how the bills can help local economies through job creation and manufacturing, as well as steps they are taking to lower costs for people across the country.

This will be the fourth “Communities in Action” forum held so far. The White House has been inviting leaders from different regions of the country. Friday’s session will include Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. The series started with leaders from Ohio.

The White House says the end goal is to have all 50 states, Puerto Rico, tribal communities and territories participate.

CPR's Dan Boyce contributed to this story.