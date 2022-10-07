Here’s how RTD’s expensive, complicated fares could become cheaper and simpler

Paying for Regional Transportation District bus and train rides would become cheaper and simpler under two potential new fare structures revealed this week.

RTD has been studying its “very expensive,” complicated fares since last year. The agency is now asking the public to weigh in on two potential alternatives, which, while not yet final, amount to the most concrete look to date of how fares might change.

“RTD is creating a new fare structure that will be simpler to understand, more affordable and more equitable without reducing current service levels – and a robust level of public input is critical for us to get this right,” General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in a press release.

Here’s a look at the current structure for full-priced fares:

Here’s “Alternative A,” which emphasizes lower prices:

Here’s “Alternative B,” which emphasizes simplicity:

More details are available on RTD’s website. The agency is hosting two public meetings on the alternatives later this month. RTD’s board is expected to vote on a new fare structure next year.