Ex-NSA worker from Colorado Springs thought he was helping Russia, indictment says

By Colleen Slevin/AP

A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent, according to court documents released Friday.

Jareh Sebastian Dalke is accused of six counts of attempting to provide documents and information related to national defense to the Russian Federation, according to his indictment issued Thursday. Dalke, 30, of Colorado Springs was arrested last week.

The information he is accused of providing includes a threat assessment of the military offensive capabilities of a foreign country which is not named along with a description of sensitive U.S. defense capabilities, a portion of which relates to that same foreign country, the indictment said.

Dalke is being represented by lawyers from the federal public defender’s office, which does not comment publicly on its cases.