Starbucks closes first unionized cafe location in Colorado Springs

A Starbucks store that voted to unionize earlier this year is now being shut down by the corporation.

Management informed baristas at the Brookside St. and Nevada Ave. store in Colorado Springs of the closure on Monday, according to a statement from the union Starbucks Workers United. Its last date of operation will be Oct. 23.

Workers at the store voted to unionize in May. They had requested that Starbucks begin bargaining with them for their first contract on Oct. 24.

The company blamed the closure on “health and safety concerns,” according to the union’s statement. But baristas cast doubt on the reasoning.

“Our safety has never been a concern for them. No matter how many times we begged for different safety measures to be put in place,” said Spencer Estabrooks, a barista at the store. “So the sudden closure 'due to safety concerns' feels like they're trying to silence us."

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Brookside and Nevada shop is one of 8 stores in the state that have unionized amid a national wave of organizing. Workers at other union shops have filed complaints with federal regulators of unfair firings of union supporters, which the company denies.

Union organizers say the company has permanently closed at least 9 other union stores across the country.

All other union stores in Denver, Greeley and Superior remain open.

This is a developing story and will be updated.