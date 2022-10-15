Shooting at house party in Adams County leaves one dead, multiple injured
One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party, The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
Multiple shooting victims were taken to hospitals, officials said. One person was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to officials.
Officials said to avoid the area of Greenwood Boulevard and Dakin Street in the Sherrelwood area, where an investigation was ongoing.
No further information was immediately released.
