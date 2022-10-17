Colorado Public Radio’s voter guide to the 2022 general election
2022 General Election
The 2022 general election is shaping up to be contentious and consequential for Coloradans, as voters pick who will run the state and represent us in Congress. There are also nearly a dozen amendments and law changes to decide on, covering everything from affordable housing to psychedelic mushrooms.
The election comes at a time when COVID-19 continues to shape our lives and economists warn of an impending recession. The past two years since the last major election have also continued to be a time of upheaval in the nation, with challenges to the very operations of democracy itself. Through all of this, CPR has turned to Coloradans to tell us what is important to them, and what they want candidates to be talking about.
Below you’ll find a comprehensive non-partisan guide (with many links!) to help voters throughout Colorado understand their ballots — and helpful information about how to vote. And if you’re looking for a Denver-specific guide, you can find that on Denverite here.
Happy voting.
Governor
- Incumbent Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Diane Primavera (Dem)
- Challenger Heidi Ganahl, Lt. Gov Danny Moore (GOP)
Minor party candidates: Paul Noël Fiorino, Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni (Unity Party), Danielle Neuschwanger, Darryl Gibbs (American Constitution Party), Kevin Ruskusky, Michele Poague (Libertarian Party), Paul Willmon, Kathren May (unaffiliated), Zachary Varon, Sean Hoyt (unaffiliated)
Secretary of State
- Incumbent Jena Griswold (Dem)
- Challenger Pam Anderson (GOP)
Minor party candidates: Gary Swing (Unity Party), Jan Kok (Approval Voting Party), Amanda Campbell (American Constitution Party), Bennett Rutledge (Libertarian Party)
Other Statewide Offices
Attorney General: Incumbent Phil Weiser (Dem) vs challenger John Kellner (GOP)
Minor party candidates: William F. Robinson III (Libertarian Party), Stanley Thorne (unaffiliated)
Treasurer: Incumbent Dave Young (Dem) vs challenger Lang Sias (GOP)
Minor party candidates: Anthony J. Delgado (Libertarian Party)
U.S. Senate Race
- Incumbent Michael Bennet (Dem)
- Challenger Joe O'Dea (GOP)
Minor party candidates: T.J. Cole (Unity Party), Brian Peotter (Libertarian Party), Frank Atwood (Approval Voting Party), John Carleton Rutledge (Libertarian Party), Robert Messman (unaffiliated), Joanne Rock (unaffiliated), Tom Harvey (unaffiliated)
Congressional Races
Congressional District 1: Rep. Diana DeGette (Dem) vs challenger Jennifer Qualteri (GOP)
Minor party candidates: John C. Kittleson (Libertarian Party, Iris Boswell (Green Party)
Congressional District 2: Rep. Joe Neguse (Dem) vs challenger Marshall Dawson (GOP)
Minor party candidates: Gary L. Nation (American Constitution Party), Tim Wolf (Unity Party), Steve Yurash (Colorado Center Party)
Congressional District 3: Rep. Lauren Boebert (GOP) vs challenger Adam Frisch (Dem)
Minor party candidates: Marina Zimmerman (unaffiliated), Richard "Turtle" Tetu (unaffiliated), Kristen Skowronski (unaffiliated)
Congressional District 4: Rep. Ken Buck (GOP) vs challenger Ike McCorkle (Dem)
Minor party candidates: Ryan McGonigal (American Constitution Party)
Congressional District 5: Rep. Doug Lamborn (GOP) vs challenger David Torres (Dem)
Minor party candidates: Brian Flanagan (Libertarian Party), Christopher Mitchell (American Constitution Party), Matthew Feigenbaum (unaffiliated)
Congressional District 6: Rep. Jason Crow (Dem) vs challenger Steven Monahan (GOP)
Minor party candidates: Eric C. Mulder (Libertarian Party)
Congressional District 7
- Erik Aadland (GOP)
- Brittany Pettersen (Dem)
Minor party candidates: Ross Klopf (Libertarian Party), Critter Milton (Unity Party), JP Lujan (unaffiliated)
Congressional District 8
- Yadira Caraveo (Dem)
- Barbara Kirkmeyer (GOP)
Minor party candidates: Richard Ward (Libertarian Party), Tim Long (Colorado Center Party)
Ballot Questions
Amendment D
- Amendment D: New 23rd judicial district for Elbert, Douglas and Lincoln counties
- Related: How to judge a judge
Amendment E
Amendment F
Proposition FF
Proposition GG
Proposition 121
Proposition 122
Proposition 123
Proposition 124
- Proposition 124: Increasing the number of locations a liquor store chain can operate
- Additional coverage
Proposition 125
Proposition 126
More
Board of Regents
Board of Education
Regional Transportation District Board of Directors
- District B: JoyAnn Keener Ruscha
- District C: Michael Guzman
- District I: Erik Davidson
- District J: Vince Buzek
- District K: Troy Whitmore, Harvest Thomas III
- District L: Ian Harwick
- District N: Peggy Catlin
- District O: Lynn Guissinger
Denver Initiated Ordinances
- Denver Initiated Ordinance 305: Should landlords be taxed to pay for free legal representation for tenants facing eviction?
- Denver Initiated Ordinance 306: Should recycling and composting be required in apartment complexes, office buildings?
- Denver Initiated Ordinance 307: The one on sidewalks
How to register, where to vote, and what’s on your ballot
Need to register to vote? Register online here or complete a paper form here. You can register to vote in Colorado up until 7 p.m. on Election Day and still cast a ballot (however, if you get too close to that deadline, you’ll have to vote in person).
Not sure if you’re registered? Check here.
The state’s Ballot Information Booklet is prepared by nonpartisan staff at the capitol.
(English version here, Spanish version here, audio version here)
Find your sample ballot here.
Have questions about election security? Check out what the Secretary of State’s office has to say. Plus, check out our feature about everything you wanted to know about voting, election security and ballot counting in Colorado.
Remember these important dates:
- Oct. 17 is the first day that ballots may be mailed to voters
- Oct. 24 - Nov. 8 is when county drop boxes are open to accept ballots
- Oct. 24 in-person voting starts at county Vote Centers
- Oct. 31 is the last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail or online to receive a mail ballot.
- Nov. 8 — Election Day. All ballots must be turned in by 7:00 pm in order to be counted.
Still have questions? Check the Secretary of State’s election section here. You can also check out our FAQ on voting here.
