The 2022 general election is shaping up to be contentious and consequential for Coloradans, as voters pick who will run the state and represent us in Congress. There are also nearly a dozen amendments and law changes to decide on, covering everything from affordable housing to psychedelic mushrooms.

The election comes at a time when COVID-19 continues to shape our lives and economists warn of an impending recession. The past two years since the last major election have also continued to be a time of upheaval in the nation, with challenges to the very operations of democracy itself. Through all of this, CPR has turned to Coloradans to tell us what is important to them, and what they want candidates to be talking about.

Below you’ll find a comprehensive non-partisan guide (with many links!) to help voters throughout Colorado understand their ballots — and helpful information about how to vote. And if you’re looking for a Denver-specific guide, you can find that on Denverite here.

Happy voting.