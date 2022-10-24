Southern Colorado voters will have some big issues to vote on this November.

After surveying more than 250 Coloradans throughout the state this summer about what issues they care about, we aimed our focus on housing, public safety, the economy and more.

From a tax extension to fund transportation projects to two marijuana measures that could make it legal to buy recreationally in Colorado Springs, here’s your guide to voting in the 2022 general election.

Voting Quick Links

Need to register to vote? Register online here or complete a paper form here. You can register to vote in Colorado up until 7 p.m. on Election Day and still cast a ballot (however, if you get too close to that deadline, you’ll have to vote in person).

The state’s Ballot Information Booklet is prepared by nonpartisan staff at the capitol: English version here, Spanish version here, audio version here.

Not sure if you’re registered? Check here.

Find your sample ballot here.

Get your ballot drop-off and polling locations here.

Still have questions? Check the Secretary of State’s election section here. You can also check out our FAQ on voting here.

Ballot Questions

El Paso County

Ballot Issue 7A: Extending the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority

El Paso County voters are being asked whether or not to extend a sales tax through 2034 to fund select transportation projects in the region.

Colorado Springs

Question 300: Allowing recreational Cannabis in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs voters are being asked whether or not to authorize the regulation of recreational marijuana dispensaries in the same manner as medical marijuana.

Issue 301: Taxing recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs voters are being asked whether or not to increase the rate of sales tax on recreational marijuana to fund public safety programs, mental health services and treatment programs for military veterans.