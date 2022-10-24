KRCC’s 2022 general election voter guide for Southern Colorado
Southern Colorado voters will have some big issues to vote on this November.
After surveying more than 250 Coloradans throughout the state this summer about what issues they care about, we aimed our focus on housing, public safety, the economy and more.
From a tax extension to fund transportation projects to two marijuana measures that could make it legal to buy recreationally in Colorado Springs, here’s your guide to voting in the 2022 general election.
Voting Quick Links
Need to register to vote? Register online here or complete a paper form here. You can register to vote in Colorado up until 7 p.m. on Election Day and still cast a ballot (however, if you get too close to that deadline, you’ll have to vote in person).
The state’s Ballot Information Booklet is prepared by nonpartisan staff at the capitol: English version here, Spanish version here, audio version here.
Not sure if you’re registered? Check here.
Find your sample ballot here.
Get your ballot drop-off and polling locations here.
Still have questions? Check the Secretary of State’s election section here. You can also check out our FAQ on voting here.
Ballot Questions
El Paso County
Ballot Issue 7A: Extending the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority
El Paso County voters are being asked whether or not to extend a sales tax through 2034 to fund select transportation projects in the region.
Colorado Springs
Question 300: Allowing recreational Cannabis in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs voters are being asked whether or not to authorize the regulation of recreational marijuana dispensaries in the same manner as medical marijuana.
Issue 301: Taxing recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs voters are being asked whether or not to increase the rate of sales tax on recreational marijuana to fund public safety programs, mental health services and treatment programs for military veterans.
Salida voters will decide on four housing-related ballot issues in November
Housing and public safety are among the issues on many voters' minds and both have turned up on ballots in Southern Colorado for the 2022 general election.
Statewide Races
Governor: Incumbent Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Diane Primavera (Dem) vs Challenger Heidi Ganahl, Lt. Gov Danny Moore (GOP)
Secretary of State: Incumbent Jena Griswold (Dem) vs Challenger Pam Anderson (GOP)
Attorney General: Incumbent Phil Weiser (Dem) vs challenger John Kellner (GOP)
Treasurer: Incumbent Dave Young (Dem) vs. challenger Lang Sias (GOP)
U.S. Senate: Incumbent Michael Bennet (Dem) vs challenger Joe O'Dea (GOP)
Congressional District 3: Rep. Lauren Boebert (GOP) vs challenger Adam Frisch (Dem)
Congressional District 5: Rep. Doug Lamborn (GOP) vs. David Torres (Dem)
Statewide Ballot Questions
Amendment D: New 23rd judicial district for Elbert, Douglas and Lincoln counties
Amendment E: Extend homestead exemption to Gold Star spouses, explained
Amendment F: Changes to charitable gaming operations, explained
Proposition FF: Healthy meals for all public school students
Proposition GG: Giving voters more information about proposed tax changes
Proposition 121: Colorado state income tax cut
Proposition 122: Access to natural psychedelic substances
Proposition 123: Dedicate tax revenue to affordable housing
Proposition 124: Increasing the number of locations a liquor store chain can operate
Proposition 125: Allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell wine
Proposition 126: Third-party delivery of alcoholic beverages
