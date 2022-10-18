Amber Alert for 10-month-old issued by Aurora Police

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old African American baby girl with brown eyes and black hair who went missing Tuesday morning. Authorities say A'myah Gordon was likely taken from the Aurora Public library on Alameda by 18-year-old Alexis Mears.

Mears is African American with brown eyes and black hair and is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Mears was last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

Gordon was last seen wearing a multi-Colorado butterfly sweatshirt, sweat pants and pink Nike shoes with an orange swoosh.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.