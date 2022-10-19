Still waiting on a TABOR refund? Here’s what to do about your missing check

If you haven’t cashed your $750 TABOR check yet, you’re in good company.

Just over 2.5 million refunds have been processed, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The state estimated 3.5 million people filed their taxes in time for a refund, but some checks were consolidated for joint filers, like married couples. The department is also still processing returns from people who filed an extension.

Of the 2.5 million checks already processed, about 2.3 million have been cashed or deposited. CDOR says about 56,000 checks went to the wrong address and were returned to the department.

A CDOR spokesperson said taxpayers who have yet to receive their TABOR refund should call 303-951-4996 to see the status of their check. So far, the state has received only five reports of fraud or stolen checks.