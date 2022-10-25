Candidates for Colorado Governor, US Senate to debate in Grand Junction

Issues vital to western Colorado will take center stage Tuesday night when the candidates for governor and U.S. senator meet in Grand Junction for a debate hosted by Colorado Mesa University, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and CPR News.

The debate starts at 6 p.m. with the candidates for Senate, incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and his Republican challenger, Joe O’Dea. Gov. Jared Polis and Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl will follow at 7 p.m.

The debates will be broadcast live on CPR News and KRCC, as well as nearly a dozen other public radio stations across the state. Live video will also be available on CPR.org.

Questions for the candidates will primarily focus on regional issues — from water and agriculture to energy and economic development — that carry implications for the whole state.

Election Day is two weeks away. County-level vote centers and ballot drop boxes have opened around the state. In addition to the races for U.S. Senate and governor, Colorado voters are deciding on three other statewide offices — attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer — as well as congressional and statehouse races and 11 statewide ballot measures.