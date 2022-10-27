Colorado weather: Crashes close westbound I-70 as snow dusts Denver, Fort Collins

Below-freezing temperatures swept through Colorado Thursday morning, but most urban areas are still waiting for their first measurable snowfall of the season.

Mountain communities received the brunt of the storm. According to National Weather Service reports, towns along I-70 received between 2 to 8 inches of snow, depending on the location.

Measurements taken at Denver International Airport recorded less than 0.1 inches, the threshold for measurable snowfall. National Weather Service meteorologists say there’s an “outside chance” enough snow sticks in Denver to give the city its first snow of the season.

Fort Collins was the only city along I-25 to have its first official snow of the season Thursday morning. Last year, Denver had to wait until December for its first snow — tying a disputed all-time record for latest first snow.

Conditions along I-70 are slippery and dangerous. Westbound I-70 wasis closed in two locations due to car accidents as of 9:30 a.m.

One closure near Floyd Hill at exit 247 is due to multiple crashes in the area, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Another closure, near Georgetown, is due to a multi-vehicle crash.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

The Western Slope also saw some significant snowfall. Grand Junction received about half an inch of snow overnight — giving the city its first measurable snowfall of the season. Mountainous areas south of Grand Junction also woke up to four inches of snow that fell overnight.