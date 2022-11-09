Amber Alert issued by Denver Police for missing infant
Denver Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing infant. Few details were provided for the child, who police say was last seen with his father.
Police said they are searching for a grey 4-door Audi sedan with duct tape on the front bumper. People should call 911 immediately if they see the vehicle.
