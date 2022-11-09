‘Anybody but Boebert’: District 3 voters react to potential upset by Democrat Adam Frisch

This is a developing story and will be updated

Residents of Colorado’s vast 3rd Congressional District woke up Wednesday without knowing who will represent them in Congress for the next two years.

“I voted for anybody but Boebert,” Puebloan Tom Carpenter said. “I've been a Republican since Carter and Boebert was just a total embarrassment to me.”

Joel Carpenter, Tom’s brother and a Democrat, shares his unhappiness with the congresswoman.

“Boebert is a joke. She's a bad joke … It's a sourness in this country that she represents. I'm sure normal, middle-of-the-road Republicans just could not vote for her.”

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Pueblo voters Joel Carpenter, Tom Carpenter and Charlie Cousins chat at a table outside a popular downtown Pueblo coffee shop on the day after Election Day 2022.

As of 4:24 p.m. on Wednesday, first-term Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert lagged her Democratic challenger, former Aspen city councilman Adam Frisch by fewer than 100 votes. While Frisch has held a lead in the race since Tuesday evening, it has narrowed steadily through the day.

The ballots that remain to be counted are generally ones that were returned on Tuesday. Because some conservative figures were urging Republican voters not to go to the polls until Election Day itself, those ballots may favor Boebert more than the earlier returns.

Both candidates are urging their supporters to stay patient.

“We know that a lot of Republicans have waited for today to vote,” Boebert told her crowd at the watch party Tuesday night. “They're doing that in Mesa County. They're doing it all over Colorado's third district.”