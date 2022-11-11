The sweetest of Sweet 16 matchups — vote in the second round of our Carol Countdown!

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

After exercising our civic duties to vote across Colorado this week, it’s time to cast a vote that’s a little more fun. Support your favorite Christmas carols by voting to get them through our Carol Countdown bracket!

The first round of voting saw several of last year’s finalists in the Candy Cane division win handily yet again — in fact, the first matchup voters saw was a rematch of last year’s finalists, where “Carol of the Bells” once again trounced “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” — which means some tough decisions are at hand. It might seem a Herculean task to choose between “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night”, but only one can advance!

Meanwhile, in the Egg Nog division, congratulations are in order for newcomer “Go Tell it on the Mountain” after its close win over fellow traditional folk carol “O Tannenbaum.” Can it beat “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” a classic hymn that also has an alternate melody by Ralph Vaughn-Williams on its side?

There are also two intriguing traditional vs. modern matchups to watch. In the Figgy Pudding division, light orchestral favorite “Sleigh Ride” takes on “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” a hymn from at least two centuries earlier. And over in the Snowman division, 1950’s “Silver Bells” will have to test its mettle against “O Come All Ye Faithful,” first published in 1751.

While those newer favorites clash with classics, two more crooners have to face each other as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” takes on “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).”

We’ll be on the edge of our seats waiting to see what you decide, Colorado! Vote for your favorite carols with the interactive bracket below.

Second-round voting is open until midnight Nov. 14. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for Round 3 on Nov. 18. Voting will continue until we declare a champ on Dec. 7. And don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Wednesday, Dec. 7 starting at 3 p.m.