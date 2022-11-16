What drivers can expect during Thursday’s snowfall

Metro Denver and Boulder drivers should expect another snowy commute Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will begin at 11 a.m. and end Friday at 9 a.m. The area is expected to get three to four inches of snow in metro Denver and four to six inches in Boulder.

The National Weather Service Office in Boulder predicts flurries in the morning with increased snowfall through the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected to come between 5 and 6 p.m.

“As the afternoon snow picks up, the roads will begin to deteriorate and become icy and snow backed,” NWS Boulder forecaster Victoria Chavez said. “So drivers should expect slow driving, extra room between vehicles, and if possible, leave work early.”

The Foothills, Broomfield, Boulder, Erie, the Rocky Flats and other areas west along I-25 will be impacted the most.

Drivers are also advised to refer to the Colorado Traction Law for traveling in the snow.