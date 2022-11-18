CU Boulder investigates cross country program after allegations of misconduct

The University of Colorado at Boulder is looking into its cross country program over allegations of misconduct.

The university calls the investigation an “independent, comprehensive fact-finding inquiry” into allegations pertaining to its use of body composition analysis, training methods and overall culture.

“CU Boulder has taken these allegations seriously and acted swiftly in response. CU Boulder and its Athletics Department requested the assistance of the University of Colorado system office to conduct the inquiry,” said CU spokesperson Steve Hurlbert in an email statement.

He said the department and the university won’t comment on the investigation while it’s ongoing.

The university didn’t give a timeline as to when those results will be available.

The allegations were first brought to the university by former CU runner Kate Intile, who was a walk-on in the program from 2017-19, according to Runner’s World. Several CU athletes said their weight and body composition were frequently tested. They said they were banned from practices and races if specific goals were not met and that those methods led to eating disorders, mental health issues and a toxic environment.

Head coach Mark Wetmore, associate head coach Heather Burroughs and associate AD for performance nutrition Laura Anderson are named in the allegations.

Wetmore came to CU Boulder as a volunteer assistant in 1992 and took over as head coach in 1995. Since his arrival, CU Boulder has won eight team NCAA championships, 27 individual NCAA championships, and 42 conference championships. The program has produced 403 All-Americans. Seventeen of those athletes went on to compete in the Olympics.

The team is competing in the 2022 National Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend.