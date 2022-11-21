No alcohol? No problem: Liven up your holidays with these nonalcoholic drinks

For a few years now, the nonalcoholic beverage industry has been on the rise. Some consumers are course-correcting after drinking too much alcohol during the pandemic. Additionally, young people are not drinking as much as earlier generations. Other people in on the trend, said Denver bar industry leader Adam Hodak, want to live a healthier lifestyle.

“General wellbeing is where it’s coming from,” he said. “You have people that are just generally careful about what they’re putting in their body and how it’s making them feel.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Adam Hodak is the CEO of Awake Denver and co-owner of the L on Broadway in Denver. Behind the bar at the L on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Hodak is the new CEO of Awake Denver, which opened as a sober bar in 2020. It is closed while the group looks for a new location. Meanwhile, Hodak, the former beverage director at Bonanno Concepts, is still involved in running the L on Broadway, which serves alcohol like a typical bar.

He met Colorado Matters host Chandra Thomas Whitfield at the L recently to offer recommendations in the nonalcoholic drink market, and Hodak shared recipes for some of his favorite cocktails. He calls them “NA cocktails,” “spirit-free,” or “zero proof.”

Hodak said the industry has grown tremendously since O’Douls and Shirley Temples were the only options on the menu. He particularly likes the way NA aperitifs and liqueurs mix into cocktails.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Adam Hodak, co-owner of the L on Broadway in Denver, pours a non-alcoholic IPA beer from behind the bar on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

“Right now there’s not, say, a spirit-free bourbon that you’re going to sit and sip and go, ‘My goodness, how is that not a Kentucky bourbon?’ They’re not there yet. However, they do have oak flavored spirit-free products that you can mix into cocktails that would be a whiskey cocktail, and that’s where you’re going to hit on those flavor profiles and create something that’s got a greater depth of flavor,” Hodak said.

In Hodak’s opinion, NA beers have come furthest along in terms of tasting good on their own. He particularly likes Heineken 0.0, Ceria Grainwave, and Wellbeing IPA.

For wine, he recommends trying the Hand on Heart cabernet sauvignon.

Adam’s cocktail recipes

For the budget-conscious drinker: Aperitif Spritz

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Adam Hodak, co-owner of the L on Broadway in Denver, makes a non-alcoholic aperitif spritz at the bar at the L on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

2 oz Giffard Aperitif

3 oz Freixenet Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Cava

2 oz soda water

Slice of orange

Mix in glass with ice

An Adam Hodak favorite: Jalisco 55 Pineapple Margarita

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Adam Hodak, co-owner of the L on Broadway in Denver, makes a non-alcoholic version of a margarita behind the bar at the L onTuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

2 oz Jalisco 55

.5 oz pineapple juice

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz agave

Shake and strain over ice

Rim the glass with Tajin

Add a lime slice

For someone in recovery, or who wants to try botanicals: From the Earth Highball

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Handcrafted mixtures used in non-alcoholic drinks, including “The Pathfinder” derived from hemp, at the L on Broadway in Denver, Nov. 15, 2022.

2 oz Pathfinder Hemp & Root

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz ginger syrup

3 oz soda

Shake ingredients, and pour into a tall glass with ice

Top with the soda water and add a lemon slice

If you or someone you know needs support with substance abuse, call Colorado Crisis Services at 1 (844) 493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255.