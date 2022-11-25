It’s the Festive Four: Vote for this year’s finalists in our 2022 Carol Countdown

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Pop quiz: How many syllables does the word “Gloria” have? Would you believe 18?

That’s how it’s sung in “Angels We Have Heard on High,” one of the songs that advanced to the Festive Four of our 2022 Carol Countdown. Now it’s up to you to vote in the semifinal round to help decide Colorado’s favorite carol!

“Angels” walloped “O Little Town of Bethlehem” to advance, and now is poised for a strong semifinal hymn battle with “Joy to the World,” a beloved staple that turns out to be one of the most published hymns in hymnals in North America. Congratulations are in order to “O Little Town,” though, an underdog as humble as its namesake that advanced farther than ever this year.

Elsewhere, “The Christmas Song (Chestnut Roasting on an Open Fire)” narrowly beat “Sleigh Ride” to become the lone contemporary contender in the semifinal.

But even with its timeless opening line and its definitive name, this carol needs all the luck it can get: It now faces last year’s champion, “Carol of the Bells,” which beat “O Holy Night” by barely more than 30 votes.

The thrilling matchups are set — all that’s left is for you to vote for your favorite carols below!

Fourth-round voting is open until midnight Nov. 28. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for the final on Dec. 2. Voting will continue until we declare a champ on Dec. 7. And don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Wednesday, Dec. 7 starting at 3 p.m.!